Betty J. Klein, 89, St. Cloud

May 5, 1929 - October 31, 2018

Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, November 6, 2018 at St. John Cantius Catholic Church in St. Cloud for Betty J. Klein, age 89, of St. Cloud. Betty passed away peacefully on October 31, 2018 with family at her side at Ridgeview Place in Sauk Rapids. Reverend Thomas Knoblach will officiate. Entombment will take place in the Assumption Cemetery Mausoleum in St. Cloud.

Visitation will be held from 4-7 p.m. on Monday, November 5 and after 9 a.m. on Tuesday morning, November 6, both at the Daniel Funeral Home in St. Cloud. Parish Prayers will be held at 5 p.m. on Monday at the funeral home.

Betty was born May 5, 1929 in St. Cloud to Hubert and Augusta (Martini) Knops. She married William “Bill” Klein on April 7, 1951 at St. Mary’s Cathedral in St. Cloud. She lived her whole life in St. Cloud. She was a member of St. John Cantius Catholic Church.

Betty is best known for her unconditional love of and devotion to God, family, friends, little children and her soulmate, Bill. She was gentle, caring and a good listener, embodied in a tremendous sense of humor and playful demeanor. Betty enjoyed diverse interests which included an avid love of hunting and fishing, painting, and dancing to mention a few.

Betty is survived by her children: Gale (Michael) Erdmann of Waite Park, William Klein III of Waite Park, Mary Beth (Jeff) Rupp of St. Cloud, John (Naomi) Klein of St. Cloud, Tom (Karla) Klein of Sartell, Stephen (Jenny) Klein of Monticello and Lisa Conrad of Cold Spring, 16 grandchildren, 18 great grandchildren, brother Tom (Carol) of Castle Rock, CO and sisters Aleda Hubler of St. Paul and Gretchen (Larry) Waggoner of St. Paul.

Betty is preceded in death by her parents, husband Bill (Nov. 21, 2000), grandson Joshua Conrad, and sisters Carol Templin and Barbara Sanghvi.

Betty’s family would like to extend their sincere thanks to the staff at Ridgeview Place and St. Croix Hospice.

“LOVE YOU MORE”