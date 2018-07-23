Betty Eich, 73, St. Joseph

July 31, 1944 - July 20, 2018

Memorial Mass of Christian Burial celebrating the life of Betty Eich, 73, of St. Joseph will be at 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, July 26, 2018 at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in St. Joseph. Betty passed away peacefully, with family by her side, on Friday, July 20, 2018 at the St. Cloud Hospital as a result of kidney failure. Reverend Jerome Tupa, OSB will officiate. Inurnment will be in the parish cemetery.

Visitation will be from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. on Wednesday and after 9:30 a.m. on Thursday both at the St. Joseph’s Parish Center Heritage Hall. Parish prayers will be held at 4:00 p.m. on Wednesday at Heritage Hall. Arrangements are with Daniel Funeral Home, St. Joseph.

Betty was born on July 31, 1944 in Richmond, Minnesota to Paul and Lydia (Neutgens) Phillipp. She graduated from St. Boniface High School in Cold Spring. Betty married Marlin Eich on August 21, 1965 at St. Anthony’s Catholic Church in Watkins. She lived in St. Joseph all of her married life and was employed at the College of St. Benedict for 25 years. Betty was a member of and volunteer for St. Joseph’s Parish. Betty was a proud survivor of Stage 4 cancer from 1994.

Betty enjoyed playing cards, quilting, fishing, camping and spending time with family. She will be remembered as a loving and devoted wife and mother.

She is survived by her husband of 52 years, Marlin; children, Dan “Whitey” of St. Augusta, Paula Eich of St. Joseph; siblings, Leanarda “Lee” Salzer of St. Cloud, Harold (Rita) Phillipp of Prior Lake, Carol (John) Shaw of Ronneby, Michael (Kathy) Phillipp of St. Joseph; sisters-in-law, Patricia and Darlene Phillipp; and many nieces, nephews and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents; and brothers, Kenneth and Melvin Phillipp.

A heartfelt thank you to the staffs of the St. Cloud Hospital and the University of Minnesota transplant team for their compassionate and professional care.

Memorials are preferred in lieu of flowers.