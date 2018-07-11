Bette Lou Malone, 83, Waite Park

December 29, 1934 – July 8, 2018

Bette Lou Malone, age 83, Waite Park, MN died Sunday, July 8, 2018 at the St. Cloud Hospital.

Graveside services will be Tuesday, July 17, 2018 at 11:00 AM at Assumption Cemetery, St. Cloud, MN. Funeral arrangements were made by Benson Funeral Home, St. Cloud, MN.

Bette was born December 29, 1934 in St. Cloud, MN to Matthew Michael and Maire Clare (Plemel) Rader. She was a 1952 graduate of Cathedral High School. After graduation Bette moved to Foresthill, CA where she owned and operated Foresthill Auto Center. In 1988 Bette moved back to St. Cloud where she worked at Fingerhut until her retirement. She was a volunteer at Catholic Charities until 2018.

Survivors include her daughter, Carol Worley of Taylors Falls, MN; sisters, Janet (Bob) Moynagh of Annandale, MN; Ruth (John) Burke of Steamboat Springs, CO; brother, Robert (Vonnie) Rader of Alexandria, MN; grandson, Judd Worley of Brooklyn Center, MN; granddaughter, Kate Worley of Minneapolis, MN and many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents, brother, Donald Rader, sister, Joan Rader and granddaughter Dawn Dene Natho.