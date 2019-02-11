Bette Jean Monk, 88, Becker

August 3, 1930 - February 8, 2019

A Celebration of Life will be 5:00 p.m. Friday, February 15, 2019 at Rejoice Lutheran Church in Clearwater for Bette Jean Monk, 88 of Becker who passed away at the St. Cloud Hospital on Friday, surrounded by her loving family. Pastor Marlene Elmstrom will officiate and burial will be at Clear Lake Cemetery at a later date. Visitation will begin after 3:30 p.m. on Friday afternoon at the church in Clearwater.

Bette Jean was born on August 3, 1930 in Clear Lake to Herman and Effie (Pederson) Schuldt. She married the love of her life, Robert “Bob” Monk on April 10, 1954 at Trinity Lutheran Church in Clear Lake. Bette earned her master’s degree in teaching from St. Cloud State University. She touched the lives and hearts of many, especially her students. Bette was very active, always on the go and keeping busy. She was a Red Hatter, a Clear Lake Lioness and a member of Rejoice Lutheran Church. She is the cornerstone of family and faith. Bette enjoyed traveling, reading, being at the lake and wouldn't think of missing beer thirty.

Survivors include her daughters, Deena Monk-Kobow of Becker and Karie (Mark) Gohman of Clear Lake; granddaughters, Markie Gohman and Carlee Kobow; brother, Gary (Karen) Schuldt of Clear Lake; brother in law, Lee (Rosemary) Monk of Clearwater; and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Bob in 2013; and son in law, Ron Kobow.

The family would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to the staff at the St. Cloud Hospital for the diligent and compassionate care that was shown to Bette.

Memorials are preferred to Rejoice Lutheran Church/Mortgage in Clearwater.