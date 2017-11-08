Betsy Hodges Loses Minneapolis Mayoral Election
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) - Challenger Jacob Frey has won the Minneapolis mayor's race,
defeating incumbent Betsy Hodges in a crowded race to lead Minnesota's largest
and most liberal city.
Frey, a City Council member, emerged from more than a dozen candidates to challenge Hodges, and got more than 50 percent of the vote to be declared the winner Wednesday. Hodges was seeking a second term.
Her first term included steering the city through two high-profile police shootings.