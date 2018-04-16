Bernice F. Busse, 87, Paynesville

October 26, 1930 - April 15, 2018

Funeral Services will be 11 a.m. on Friday, April 20, 2018 at Grace United Methodist Church in Paynesville for Bernice F. Busse, age 87, of Paynesville. Bernice passed away April 15 at the Koronis Manor in Paynesville. Burial will take place in the Paynesville Cemetery.

Visitation will take place from 4-8 p.m. on Thursday, April 19 at the Daniel-Anderson Funeral Home in Paynesville and one hour prior to services at the Grace United Methodist Church on Friday.

Bernice was born October 26, 1930 in Paynesville Township, Stearns County, MN to Herman and Anna (Kelm) Schultz. She was baptized at Ebenezer Evangelical Church in rural Paynesville. She was a member of the Ebenezer Church. She attended grade school at several different schools. She graduated grade school at District 77 and graduated from Eden Valley High School in 1948. She attended St. Cloud State College from 1948-1949. She worked as a cook and waitress at Mike’s Café in Paynesville and worked at the Taystee Bakery in St. Paul while living with her brother Melvin and family.

Bernice and Arnold Busse were married September 16, 1950 at the Grace United Methodist Parsonage in Paynesville. To this union a son Robert and daughter Fern were born. They made their living on a farm east of Paynesville. She loved being a homemaker, loved working in the kitchen, making bread, doughnuts and goodies which she shared with relatives and friends.

Bernice’s pride and joy was her family. She was a devoted wife, mother and grandmother.

Bernice is survived by her husband Arnold of Paynesville, son Robert (Ellen) Busse of Eagan, daughter Fern (Karen Trout) Busse of Detroit Lakes, grandchildren Angela Escobar of Eagan, Karl Busse (fiancé Crystal) of Baldwin, WI, Jennifer (Zack) Kahmeyer of Eagan, Roger Busse of Eagan and Jacob Trout of Detroit Lakes, great grandson Gustavo Escobar and brother Ellsworth (Kathy) Schultz of Paynesville.

Preceding her in death were her parents, grandson Kurt Busse (1995), brothers Melvin, Myron, Orville and LeRoy Schultz, sisters Idella Tritabaugh, Rosemond Schultz, Beatrice Flanders, Marella Hickman, LuVerna Tysdal, Dorothy Nehring, and Joyce Spaulding, nephew Eldon Tritabaugh, nieces Kim Spaulding, Beverly Voss and Barbara Schoenherr.