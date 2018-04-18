Bernice Burgoyne-Anderson, 95, St. Cloud

April 18, 1922 - April 17, 2018

The Mass of Christian Burial, celebrating the life of Bernice Burgoyne-Anderson, age 95 (one day short of her 96th birthday) of St. Cloud, will be 11:00 AM, Monday, April 23 at St. Anthony Catholic Church in St. Cloud. Burial will be in Assumption Cemetery. Bernice died Tuesday, April 17, 2018 at the Sterling Park Health Care Center in Waite Park. There will be a visitation after 10:00 AM Monday at the church. Arrangements are being made by the Miller-Carlin Funeral Home.

Bernice was born April 18, 1922 in Galahad, Alberta, Canada, to Michael and Augusta (Muyres) Kuefler. She was a graduate of St. Cloud Teachers College and was an elementary teacher for 40 years, retiring from Clearview Elementary School, District 742 in 1984. She married Melvin Burgoyne in Elk River in September of 1943. The couple moved to St. Cloud in 1946 and lived there for 38 years.

Melvin passed away in January, 1984. In July, 1986, Bernice married Truman Anderson. They lived in St. Cloud and spent their winters in McAllen, TX. Truman passed away in June, 2012. Bernice is a member of the St. Anthony Catholic Church.

Bernice is survived by her children, Michael (Colleen) Burgoyne; Carol (William) Whittom, Jean (Steve) Moder, Mary (Donald) Schmitt; Cathy (Bruce) Goldade and Diane (Kevin) Raines. She is also survived by her grandchildren, great-grandchildren, sisters, Rita Heisick and Naomi Pawlenty; sisters-in-law, Bernadette Kuefler and Vicki Kuefler along with many relatives and friends.

She is preceded in death by her parents, her husbands, Melvin Burgoyne and Truman Anderson, brothers, Donald Kuefler, Cy Kuefler, Ralph Wahnschaffe, Sylvester Wahnschaffe and sister, Marion Schmidt.

A special thank you to the staff of the Sterling Park Health Care Center and St. Croix Hospice.

Memorial s are preferred.