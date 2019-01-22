Bernard “Bernie” Winzenburg, Jr., 87, Little Falls

May 23, 1931 - January 20, 2019

Bernard “Bernie” Winzenburg, Jr. 87-year-old resident of Little Falls died Sunday, January 20 at the St. Cloud VA Center. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Wednesday, January 30 at 10:30 A.M. at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church in Little Falls. A visitation will be held on Tuesday, January 29 from 4:00-8:00 P.M and from 9:00-10:00 A.M on Wednesday, January 30 at Emblom Brenny Funeral Service in Little Falls. The burial will be held at the Minnesota State Veterans north of Little Falls. The military rites will be conducted by the Little Falls VFW Post #1112. The Christian Mothers will pray the rosary at 4:30 PM, Parish Prayers at 5:30 PM followed by St. Isadore Knights of Columbus will pray at 7:00 P.M. on Tuesday evening at the funeral home.