Benton County Hosting Youth Snowmobile Safety Course
FOLEY -- Kids who want to get their snowmobile safety certificate have a chance to complete the driving course portion of the class in Foley Sunday, January 28th. The Benton County Sheriff's Office is hosting a youth snowmobile safety course at the Benton County Courts Facility at 12:30 p.m.
Students interested in earning the safety certificate must have completed the online portion of the class prior to the testing day and be at least 11-years-old. There is a limit of 25 students and pre-registration is required.
To get the online classroom instruction, visit the DNR's website.
To register for the safety course, you can email the Benton County Sheriff's Office or contact Sergeant Dingmann at the sheriff's office by calling (320) 968-7201 for more information.