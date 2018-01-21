Benton County Hosting Youth Snowmobile Safety Course

FOLEY -- Kids who want to get their snowmobile safety certificate have a chance to complete the driving course portion of the class in Foley Sunday, January 28th. The Benton County Sheriff's Office is hosting a youth snowmobile safety course at the Benton County Courts Facility at 12:30 p.m.

Students interested in earning the safety certificate must have completed the online portion of the class prior to the testing day and be at least 11-years-old. There is a limit of 25 students and pre-registration is required.

To get the online classroom instruction, visit the DNR's website .

To register for the safety course, you can email the Benton County Sheriff's Office or contact Sergeant Dingmann at the sheriff's office by calling (320) 968-7201 for more information.