Benton County Conducts Predatory Offender Compliance Checks
FOLEY -- The Benton County Sheriff's Office recently completed a round of compliance checks on predatory offenders living in unincorporated parts of the county.
Sheriff Troy Heck says of the 19 offenders, 18 are living in compliance with their reporting requirements. The other offender was located and brought into compliance.
Information on the non-compliant offender was forwarded to the Benton County Attorney's Office for consideration criminal charges.