Benton County Authorities Searching for Stolen Flatbed Trailer
RICE -- Benton County authorities are asking for your help in finding a stolen trailer.
Sheriff Troy Heck says the trailer was taken from a storage lot of Burski Excavating in Rice sometime between Saturday and Sunday afternoon.
The trailer is described as a black 1994 Towmaster 24-foot flatbed trailer, with Minnesota license plates 9642CRT. It has dual axles, 5-foot long beaver tail fold down ramps and a storage box on the tongue.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Benton County Sheriff's Office at 320-968-7201 or Tri-County Crime Stoppers at 800-255-1301.