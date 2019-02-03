Bennies Slide Past Scots in Final Quarter

The College of St. Benedict basketball team won their second straight game on Saturday against Macalester College.

Saturday’s game was pretty close the whole way. The Bennies outscored the Scots in the first quarter of the game to take an 18-14 lead. In the second, Macalester rallied and cut CSB’s lead to 30-29 entering the half.

Things stayed tight again in the third, but the Bennies were able to extend their lead a little bit to 49-45. In the fourth quarter, St. Ben’s opened up. They outscored the Scots 18-11 and won the game 67-56.

Alex Johnson and Sidney Schiffler lead the team, scoring 16 points each. Megan Thompson scored 13 and Maddie Schmitz added 12.

The Bennies improve to 12-9 and 8-6 MIAC. They will hit the court again on Wednesday in Moorhead to take on the Concordia Cobbers. Tip-off is scheduled for 5:45 p.m.