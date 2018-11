The St. Ben's basketball team lost 77-52 at UW-Superior Wednesday night to fall to 2-3. CSB trailed 26-8 at the end of the first quarter and couldn't catch up.

Megan Thompson led the Bennies with 12 points and Haylee Fingalsen added 10 points. St. Ben's shot just 33 percent from the field for the game and 32 percent from 3-point range.

The Bennies will host Gustavus at 1pm Saturday.