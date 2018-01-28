Belgrade Home Total Loss After Fire

BELGRADE -- A Belgrade home is a complete loss after a fire Saturday night.

Stearns County Sheriff Don Gudmunson says his office got a call at about 9:00 p.m. of a possible house fire at 24256 County Road 13. When crews arrived they found the house fully engulfed in flames.

Gudmunson says authorities were able to track down the homeowner, 61-year-old Charles Ampe of Belgrade, to make sure no one was inside the home.