Beef Field Day in Morrison County Tuesday – MMMMMOOOOO!
BEEF FIELD DAY EVENT
Tuesday, September 11th at 5:30 pm, it's Beef Field Day in Morrison County. Joe Berg, a city boy turned farmer, shares his story of his beginnings of leasing land to eventually raising his own cattle.
Topics to be discussed include:
- Grazing
- Interseeding pastures
- Soil health
- Genetics
- Meat quality management and more.
The event is being provided FREE of charge to anyone interested in coming. NOTE: For Bio security purposes, guests are asked to wear clean laundered clothing and footwear.
LOCATION
Joe & Nancy Berg
Berg's Red Tail Ranch
10484 170th Ave.
Little Falls, MN.
REGISTRATION
Pre-registration is not required, but will help with meal planning. If you would like to attend, contact Emily Wilmes at the Stearns County Extension Office at 320.255.6169, Ext. 3.