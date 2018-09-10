Beef Field Day in Morrison County Tuesday – MMMMMOOOOO!

BEEF FIELD DAY EVENT

Tuesday, September 11th at 5:30 pm, it's Beef Field Day in Morrison County. Joe Berg, a city boy turned farmer, shares his story of his beginnings of leasing land to eventually raising his own cattle.

Topics to be discussed include:

Grazing

Interseeding pastures

Soil health

Genetics

Meat quality management and more.

The event is being provided FREE of charge to anyone interested in coming. NOTE: For Bio security purposes, guests are asked to wear clean laundered clothing and footwear.

LOCATION

Joe & Nancy Berg

Berg's Red Tail Ranch

10484 170th Ave.

Little Falls, MN.

REGISTRATION

Pre-registration is not required, but will help with meal planning. If you would like to attend, contact Emily Wilmes at the Stearns County Extension Office at 320.255.6169, Ext. 3.