Beef Field Day in Morrison County Tuesday – MMMMMOOOOO!

BEEF FIELD DAY EVENT

Tuesday, September 11th at 5:30 pm, it's Beef Field Day in Morrison County. Joe  Berg, a city boy turned farmer, shares his story of his beginnings of leasing land to eventually raising his own cattle.

Topics to be discussed include:

  • Grazing
  • Interseeding pastures
  • Soil health
  • Genetics
  • Meat quality management and more.

The event is being provided FREE of charge to anyone interested in coming.  NOTE: For Bio security purposes, guests are asked to wear clean laundered clothing and footwear.

LOCATION

Joe & Nancy Berg
Berg's Red Tail Ranch
10484 170th Ave.
Little Falls, MN.

REGISTRATION

Pre-registration is not required, but will help with meal planning. If you would like to attend, contact Emily Wilmes at the Stearns County Extension Office  at 320.255.6169, Ext. 3.

