Becker Man Killed In Two Vehicle Crash

BECKER -- A Becker man has been killed in a crash. Becker Police Chief Brent Baloun says it happened just before 5:30 a.m. Monday at the intersection of Sherburne Avenue and Edgewood Street.

Eighty-seven-year-old Leslie Torkkola was pronounced dead at the scene. The initial investigation suggests Torkkola's vehicle pulled out from Edgewood Street onto Sherburne Avenue and was struck on the side from a vehicle that was southbound on Sherburne Avenue.

The name of the driver of the second vehicle has not been released. They were treated and released at the scene.

The intersection was shut down for about three hours.

Becker Police ask any witnesses of the crash to call their office at (763) 200-4267.