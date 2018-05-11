Becker Community Meeting Held On Scrap Metal Company’s Plans

BECKER (AP) -- Some residents of Becker aren't happy that a Minneapolis scrap metal company with a history of air pollution problems is eyeing that community.

Northern Metal Recycling in March 2017 agreed to move a metal shredder out of north Minneapolis to settle air pollution concerns with the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency. The company also was hit with a $1 million civil penalty.

The company plans to move its shredding operations to Becker. A community meeting was held Thursday, and some residents voiced concerns.