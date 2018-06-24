Beatrice Florence “Bea” Lahr, 81, Luxemburg

November 4, 1936 - June 23, 2018

Mass of Christian Burial celebrating the life of Beatrice Florence “Bea” Lahr, 81, of Luxemburg will be at 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, June 26, 2018 at St. Wendelin’s Catholic Church in Luxemburg. Bea passed away peacefully on Saturday, June 23, 2018 at St. Benedict’s Therapy Suites in Sartell as a result of complications from a recent stroke. Reverend Ronald Weyrens will officiate. Burial will be in the parish cemetery.

Visitation will be from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. on Monday and after 9:30 a.m. on Tuesday both at Mary Hall in Luxemburg. Parish prayers will be held at 4:00 p.m. on Monday at Mary Hall. Arrangements are with Daniel Funeral Home, St. Cloud.

Bea was born on November 4, 1936 at home on the farm in St. Augusta Township to Norbert and Irene (Voigt) Lommel. She attended grade school at St. Wendelin’s for eight years and graduated in the top third of her class from St. Cloud Technical High School in 1954. She married Ralph Schabel on November 4, 1961 and they built their home in Luxemburg in 1962 where she lived until 2016. They had one daughter, Sandra. Ralph died on June 24, 1963, his 24th birthday. Bea married Anthony “Tony” Lahr on July 9, 1971 and he died on August 20, 2014. Together they had 3 children, Cynthia, Susan and Curtis.

Bea’s most important job was staying home to raise her children and provide a loving home. She was employed with Vision Ease, Thole Dental Lab, ASCS (Agricultural Stabilization Conservation Service), Farmers Home Administration, Whitney Land Company and as a secretary for the church for many years. She was a lifelong member of St. Wendelin’s Parish. She was also a member of the Christian Women and served as secretary for two terms.

Bea enjoyed fishing, knitting, traveling, reading, dancing, biking, cross country skiing around the lake at the cabin, embroidery work and making baby quilts. She also enjoyed being the pitcher on her softball team and selling her knitted items at craft fairs. After Tony’s retirement, they enjoyed travelling to Branson, Florida, Texas and Arizona and listening to Tony play accordion.

Bea is survived by her children, Sandra (Peter) Weber of St. Cloud, Cynthia (Ted) Hintze of Coon Rapids, Susan Lahr of Elk River, Curtis (Kristen) of St. Cloud; five grandchildren, Zachary (Lauren), Nicholas, Joshua and Garrett Weber and Ellie Hintze; one great granddaughter, Dakota Weber; brothers, Marvin, Lloyd (Cheryl) and Glen Lommel all of St. Cloud; sister, Joyce Koshiol of Sauk Rapids; and many nieces, nephews and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husbands, Ralph and Anthony; sister-in-law, Joyce Lommel; and nephew, Bryon Lommel.