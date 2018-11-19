Bears In Control Of North After Beating Vikings

The Chicago Bears beat the Minnesota Vikings 25-20 Sunday night at Soldier Field. The win puts Chicago squarely in the driver's seat of the NFC North with a 7-3 record, while the Vikings fall to 5-4-1 with the loss.

Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins struggled with his accuracy throughout the game, going just 30/46 for two touchdowns and two interceptions. Stefon Diggs pulled in nine of those passes for 126 yards and a touchdown.

The Vikings will try to bounce back on Sunday night when they host the Green Bay Packers at US Bank Stadium. Kickoff is set for 7:15 on AM 1240 WJON.