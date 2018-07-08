Bear Killed After Wandering Into Minnesota Recreation Area

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Authorities shot and killed a 250-pound black bear after it wandered into the heavy populated recreation area on Lake Minnetonka.

Several 911 callers reported sightings of the bear near Shadywood Road and Sunset Drive on Saturday. The bear later entered Wayzata's Coffee Bridge volleyball court, where patrons were grilling nearby.

Hennepin County Sheriff's Office spokesman Jon Collins says the state Department of Natural Resources considered the bear a public safety threat.