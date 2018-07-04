Beaches Closed After Wastewater Discharged Into Cannon River

NORTHFIELD (AP) — County officials have closed Minnesota beaches after the city of Northfield discharged 1 million gallons of wastewater into the Cannon River.

Dakota County closed the Lake Byllesby Regional Park beach on Tuesday, and Northfield has warned people downstream to avoid contact with the river until Friday.

A pipe break at the city's treatment plant forced officials to discharge the wastewater early Tuesday. The release was below 1 percent of the river's total flow at that time.

Dakota County shut down the beach because the river flows into Lake Byllesby.