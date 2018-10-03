Be A Part Of The Teal Pumpkin Project This Halloween

You can help make Halloween a safe and happy fun time for all this Halloween.

1 in 13 children have food allergies and with the help from The Teal Pumpkin Project. " "Teal is the new Orange." Anaphylaxis is a severe and potentially life threatening allergic reaction to such things as milk, eggs, peanuts and more. Watch the video we did from last year, and learn more about the project.

98.1 Minnesotas New Country/Youtube

THE TEAL PUMPKIN PROJECT

This Halloween, put out a few teal pumpkins along with your traditional ones, to show that your trick or treat stop is safe for all children. Instead of handing out candy, hand out non food items that make Halloween fun. You can even be added to a MAP as a safe stop for children.

Inexpensive ideas:

Coloring books

Crayons, markers, pens, pencils

Halloween erasers

Stickers

Necklaces, bracelets, rings

Stencils

Bookmarks

WOULD YOU LIKE TO START THE TEAL PUMPKIN PROJECT?

If you'd like to get involved and read great stories of how this wonderful mission is growing to make Halloween fun for everyone, just click HERE and make sure to let us know if you're participating.