BCA Searching for Teenage Couple from Savage

SAVAGE -- The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension is looking for a teen who allegedly ran away from home with her boyfriend.

Fifteen-year-old Ariana Edwards left her home in Savage after an argument with her mother on February 7. The BCA says they believe Edwards is with her boyfriend, 18-year-old Alvin Pruitt. The couple is possibly traveling in a white 2002 Chevy Monte Carlo with license plate 685MVU.

Authorities say Pruitt has ties to Burnsville, St. Paul and Apple Valley. Pruitt also has family in Chicago.