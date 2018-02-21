BCA Searching for Teenage Couple from Savage
SAVAGE -- The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension is looking for a teen who allegedly ran away from home with her boyfriend.
Fifteen-year-old Ariana Edwards left her home in Savage after an argument with her mother on February 7. The BCA says they believe Edwards is with her boyfriend, 18-year-old Alvin Pruitt. The couple is possibly traveling in a white 2002 Chevy Monte Carlo with license plate 685MVU.
Authorities say Pruitt has ties to Burnsville, St. Paul and Apple Valley. Pruitt also has family in Chicago.
Edwards is described as being 4'09" and 100 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. The BCA says she may be using the name, Ariana Wheeler. If you have any information, you're asked to call the Savage Police Department, 952-445-1411.