BCA Head to Meet With Minneapolis Community After Shooting

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) _ The head of the state agency investigating the recent police shooting of a black man in north Minneapolis plans to speak at a community meeting this week.

Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension Superintendent Drew Evans is expected to talk about how his agency investigates officer-involved shootings, and to review public details about the shooting death of 31-year-old Thurman Blevins Jr.

Authorities say officers Ryan Kelly and Justin Schmidt opened fire after chasing Blevins into an alley June 23. Kelly and Ryan were responding to a report of a man firing a handgun.

The Council for Minnesotans of African Heritage is hosting the meeting Thursday night at Webber Park in Minneapolis.