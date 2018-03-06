BBB ‘Scam Tracker’ Tracks New Top Scam in 2017

UNDATED -- Online purchase scams are the riskiest type of consumer fraud according to the Better Business Bureau of Minnesota and North Dakota.

Consumers reported more than 47,000 scams to the BBB's Scam Tracker, and the BBB took their information to figure out which ones presented the most risk.

Tax collection scams saw a big decline, around 60% in volume, which is likely because of an arrest in India of the ringleader of a network dedicated to it. Online purchases jumped from 4th to 1st, and home improvement scams went from 1st to 6th, despite the natural disasters last year.