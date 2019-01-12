BBB: Employment Scams Riskiest for Veterans and Military Spouses

ST. CLOUD -- The job hunting process can be stressful. This is especially true for military veterans and their family members looking for employment after moving to a new duty location or transitioning out of the service.

The Better Business Bureau says the added pressure to find a job in these times of transition opens the door to scammers. They receive thousands of reports every year from active duty service members, military families, and veterans.

Here are a few tips to avoid getting taken advantage of. Watch out for work-from-home positions. Remote opportunities allow for flexibility, but allow scammers to pretend to be legitimate when they are not.

Make sure you meet potential employers in person.

Verify all job opportunities with the company that claims to have contacted you.

Lastly, they say to investigate any jobs that sound too good to be true because they probably are.

If you have been the victim of an employment scam the BBB encourages you to file a complaint with them.