The long winter, snowy conditions and frost still in the ground is causing the State High School League to make some adjustments. The Minnesota State High School League issued a release indicating that high school baseball and softball varsity games could be reduced to 5 innings if both teams involved agree to it. The two schools could agree to play two 5 inning games when doubleheaders are scheduled. When single games are scheduled they must still be 7 innings or until a "regulation game" is completed.

Tech baseball head coach Steve Taylor says he can't remember another spring like this and that they would be lucky to play their first game by May 1st. Taylor went on to say that he feels bad for seniors being cheated out of their senior year because of the weather.

The Central Lakes Conference Athletic Directors are meeting today to discuss how to handle the lingering winter.