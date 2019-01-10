Barzey Sentenced to Prison for 2017 Waite Park Murder

ST. CLOUD -- A St. Cloud man accused of shooting and killing another man in Waite Park in 2017 has been sentenced to 15-years in prison. Twenty-one-year-old Desmond Barzey previously pleaded guilty to 2nd-degree unintentional murder.

Barzey also pleaded guilty to being a felon in possession of a gun, terroristic threats, 4th-degree assault on a corrections employee and 5th-degree assault. Two of those charges stem from an incident in April when Barzey kicked, spit at and threatened to kill corrections officers while being held in the Stearns County Jail.

The murder case stems from an incident when Barzey entered Park Meadows apartments with a handgun and demanded everyone inside to get on the ground and empty their pockets. The victim, 19-year-old Bobby Williams of St. Cloud, threw a shirt at Barzey and began moving toward him when Barzey shot him in the chest and ran from the apartment.

Williams was taken to St. Cloud Hospital but died from his wounds.

Barzey was later found in North Dakota driving a stolen vehicle.