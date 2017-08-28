Barbara L. Guy-Hennessey, 83, St. Cloud

April 16, 1934 - August 23, 2017

Barbara L Guy-Hennessey, age 83 of St. Cloud, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, August 23, 2017 at the St. Benedict’s Senior Community.

Barbara is survived by her daughters, sons, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, brother, nieces, nephews, and many friends, all of whom she loved very much. She is preceded in death by her husbands, James D Hennessey, Neal H. Guy, and Mark Ward; son, Collen; daughter, Therese Little; grandson, Chester; great-grandson, Camden; and her three brothers, two sisters, and parents. She will be missed dearly by all who knew her.

Memorial services will be Thursday, August 31, 2017 at 12:00 PM at St. Benedict’s Community Chapel in St. Cloud. Visitation will be one hour prior to the services on Thursday.