Barbara J. McDonough, 72, Cold Spring

May 16, 1946 - May 30, 2018

Mass of Christian Burial will be 12:00 p.m., Tuesday, June 5, 2018 at Sts. Peter & Paul in Richmond, MN for Barbara J. McDonough, age 72, who died peacefully at her home surrounded by her loving family. Inurnment will be at a later date.

Relatives and friends may call from 9:00 – 11:45 a.m. in the Church Gathering Space.

Barb was born in St. Paul, MN to Harold and Irene (McKenna) Miller. She was lovingly raised by her Aunt Sis and Uncle Art. She met the love of her life, Austin McDonough, on the playground at the age of 12. They were happily married on July 10, 1965 in Sacred Heart Church in St. Paul. Barb worked as a legal secretary, and later as a secretary for Burlington Northern and 3M. After the birth of her children, she started her own housekeeping business, so she could be more present for her family. She had a strong faith in God which she passed on to her children. Barb loved traveling, entertaining, cooking, playing cards and casino trips. Her greatest joy in life was her grandchildren. Barb was a selfless woman who always put others first.

Survivors include her husband, Austin; children, Julie (Steve) Ullmann and their daughter, Meghan Ullmann; Jeff McDonough and his son, Brandon McDonough; siblings, Joe (Sue) Mancini, Mary (Jim) Kuskey; in-laws, Patty, Tom (Colleen), Joan, Jim (Sharon) and Mary (Dan); many special nieces, nephews and friends; one great-grandchild on the way.

She was preceded in death by her loving parents, Joe and Irene Manicini, Art and Lorraine Schuldt; many special aunts and uncles, Edward and Alice Luby, Florence, Kathryn, William, Robert, Leo, Jack and Fran; and sister-in-law, Katie Resemius.