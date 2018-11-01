Barbara D. Linder, 75, Princeton

December 21, 1942 - October 31, 2018



A Gathering of Family and Friends will be from 4:00 -7:00 PM on Wednesday, November 14, 2018, at the Williams Dingmann Funeral Home, Princeton, MN, for Barbara D. Linder, age 75. She passed away surrounded by family on October 31, 2018, at her home.

Barbara was born on December 21, 1942, to Wallace and Louise Nelson in Cambridge, MN. After graduating high school, Barb went on to work for Honeywell for over 25 years soldering parts in their manufacturing department. She enjoyed gardening flowers and vegetables in her garden, reading anything she could get her hands on, and watching animals in nature from her windows. Above all else, Barb loved her family, and they spent much time together eating wonderful meals she prepared. Barb was a loving daughter, mother, and grandmother and will be dearly missed by all who knew her.

Barb is survived by her children, Robin Linder of Princeton, Rosalind (Kelvin) Bittner of Princeton, Richard (Terry) Linder of Wahkon, and Rodney (Laura) Linder of Princeton; eight grandchildren; and thirteen great-grandchildren.

She is preceded in death by her parents; and brother, Dennis Nelson.