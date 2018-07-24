Barbara “Barb” A. Francis, 74, Sauk Rapids

June 19, 1944 - July 23, 2018

Memorial Services will be 10:00 a.m. Friday, July 27, 2018 at Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in Sauk Rapids for Barbara “Barb” A. Francis, age 74, who passed away at the St. Cloud Hospital on Monday. Rev. Dr. Timothy J. Rehwaldt will officiate and burial will be in Trinity Lutheran Cemetery. Visitation will be one hour prior to services on Friday at the funeral home.

Barb was born on June 19, 1944 in St. Cloud to Frederick and Alma (Knoetzel) Grabinski. She married Leslie Francis and they later divorced. She married John Lengas and they later divorced. She was an office manager at Summit Investments Group in Bloomington for over 20 years and in the office at the St. Cloud Children’s Home. Barb was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church in Sauk Rapids, Sauk Rapids Legion Post 254 Auxiliary; Sauk Rapids VFW Post 6992 Auxiliary and the Fraternal Order of the Eagles Aerie 622 of St. Cloud. She was happy being an Arizona snowbird for the past 12 years. You could find her fishing, socializing or dancing. Barb loved shoes and shopping. She cherished her family, especially her grand babies! Barb was colorful, honest and brightened any room she walked into.

She is survived by her children, Keith (Becky) Francis of St. Cloud, Kari Schill of St. Cloud; five grandchildren, seven great grandchildren; significant other, Donny Rothstein of St. Cloud; brothers and sisters, Jean Wichmann (Kenneth) of Ely, Carol Haffner of Star Prairie, WI, Bill (Sherry) Grabinski of Homosassa, FL, Tom Grabinski of Monticello and sister-in-law, Margaret Grabinski of Minneapolis. She was preceded in death by her parents and infant sister, Joanne Grabinski.