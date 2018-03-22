Bankruptcy Judge Approves $25M Crosiers Sex Abuse Settlement

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) _ A federal bankruptcy judge has approved a $25 million settlement by the Crosier religious order over lawsuits alleging clergy sex abuse in Minnesota.

Judge Robert Kressel approved the plan Thursday. The Phoenix-based Crosier Fathers and Brothers filed for Chapter 11 reorganization last year. The order has communities in Onamia, Minnesota, and Phoenix.

The order will pay $5.7 million, with its insurer paying the remaining $19.7 million.

The Rev. Thomas Enneking, the order's religious superior in the U.S., apologized from the witness stand.

Victims' attorney Jeff Anderson praised the Crosiers for not trying to hide their assets.