Bankruptcy Judge Approves $25M Crosiers Sex Abuse Settlement
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) _ A federal bankruptcy judge has approved a $25 million settlement by the Crosier religious order over lawsuits alleging clergy sex abuse in Minnesota.
Judge Robert Kressel approved the plan Thursday. The Phoenix-based Crosier Fathers and Brothers filed for Chapter 11 reorganization last year. The order has communities in Onamia, Minnesota, and Phoenix.
The order will pay $5.7 million, with its insurer paying the remaining $19.7 million.
The Rev. Thomas Enneking, the order's religious superior in the U.S., apologized from the witness stand.
Victims' attorney Jeff Anderson praised the Crosiers for not trying to hide their assets.
An objection filed last week by the Archdiocese of St. Paul and Minneapolis was withdrawn after the agreement was clarified to protect it from possible future lawsuits involving Crosier clergy.