Banaian Says Gas Prices Won’t Stay Down Long [PODCAST]

St. Cloud State Economist King Banaian joined me on WJON today. He indicated that the overproduction of Saudi oil has lowered the gas prices but he doesn't expect the price to hang around $2.35 for long in the St. Cloud area. We also discussed the importance of the Christmas shopping season for area retailers, the unemployment rate and how the recent election will impact the economy. Listen to the conversation below.

King Banaian joins me monthly for an update on the local, state and national economy.