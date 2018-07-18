Baker’s HobbyTown to Get RadioShack Products

WAITE PARK -- A hobby and toy store in Waite Park will soon be selling a new but familiar product.

HobbyTown is partnering with RadioShack to bring the chain's electronics into 50 of their franchise owned stores this week, including Baker's HobbyTown in Waite Park. The store's goal is to include RadioShack products in over 100 stores nationwide.

HobbyTown believes they are a good fit to have the RadioShack electronics in its stores because the RadioShack products can be used in connection with current radio control and STEM learning products HobbyTown already sells.