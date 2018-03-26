Bail Set for Accused Grandson in Paynesville Double Homicide
PAYNESVILLE -- A $3-million unconditional bail has been set for a 33-year-old Paynesville man, accused of murdering his grandparents last week.
The judge also set a $1.5-million conditional bail in the case of Gregory Scheel, who is charged with two counts of 2nd Degree Intentional Murder.
Last Wednesday, the Paynesville Police Department responded to a welfare check/missing persons report at the home of 93-year-old Wilbert and 80-year-old Gloria Scheel.
At about 5:00 p.m. last Thursday, their vehicle was found in rural Kandiyohi County. Wilbert Scheel was found with his arms and legs bound and with a plastic bag over his head. Gloria Scheel had an electrical cord wrapped around her neck.
Gregory Scheel has his next court appearance April 9.
The Associated Press Contributed to this story.