Bail Set for Accused Grandson in Paynesville Double Homicide

PAYNESVILLE -- A $3-million unconditional bail has been set for a 33-year-old Paynesville man, accused of murdering his grandparents last week.

The judge also set a $1.5-million conditional bail in the case of Gregory Scheel, who is charged with two counts of 2nd Degree Intentional Murder.

Last Wednesday, the Paynesville Police Department responded to a welfare check/missing persons report at the home of 93-year-old Wilbert and 80-year-old Gloria Scheel.

At about 5:00 p.m. last Thursday, their vehicle was found in rural Kandiyohi County. Wilbert Scheel was found with his arms and legs bound and with a plastic bag over his head. Gloria Scheel had an electrical cord wrapped around her neck.

Gregory Scheel has his next court appearance April 9.