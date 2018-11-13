Baby Girl Born At St. Cloud Hospital at 11:11 a.m. on 11/11

ST. CLOUD -- A baby girl born at St. Cloud Hospital has a very special birth date. Genicia Contreras-Landa was born at 11:11 a.m. on Sunday, November 11th. Her parents are Guadalupe Contreras-Landa and Racheal Martin .

Guadalupe says it was the nurse in the delivery room that first realized the special time and day.

The nurse was excited saying, "it's an 11:11 baby!". We were just all shocked.

Guadalupe says he's pretty sure his new baby girl will have a lucky number.

I'd say she's blessed our family with good luck. That's her lucky number -- 11. I'm going to tell her when she gets older, just go with 11.

And, he says they'll have no trouble remembering her birth time and date.

Every time I look at the clock at 11:11 I'll say she's this much days, and months, and years and hours.

Little Genicia Contreras-Landa is already home from the hospital with her parents and two older brothers.

Sunday was the 100th anniversary of the armistice that ended World War I.

Another baby girl was also born in Minnesota on Veterans Day - the 11th day of the 11th month - at 11:11 p.m. Erin and Mike Potts of Hugo welcomed their first child on Sunday night.