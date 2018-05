January 17, 2018 - January 17, 2018



Baby Felipe Josemaría Santander Kusler was stillborn on Wednesday, January 17, 2018, at Fairview Northland Hospital in Princeton. He will continue to live on in the hearts of his parents, Tammy and Andres Santander; big sisters, Amanda and Grace; grandparents; and a host of relatives. His life was a brief gift to us, and he will never be forgotten.