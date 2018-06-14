BABY DADDY FATHERS DAY CARD REMOVED FROM TARGET SHELVES

A Father's Day card, created by the American Greetings Corporation; has created quite a stir.

The card found at Target stores across the country, featured a black couple on the front; as a matter of fact, one individual commented that it was the ONLY card in the store that featured a black couple on the front; and instead of saying husband, or father... it said Baby Daddy...a derogatory term defined as: The father of one or more of a woman's children, especially one who is not her husband or current partner.

Although the idea behind the card was meant to be sentimental, and did say:

You're a wonderful husband and father...and I'm grateful to have you as my partner, my friend, and my baby daddy!

HAVE YOU FOUND AN OFFENSIVE CARD?