Avon Woman Dies in Highway 10 Crash

CLEAR LAKE -- An Avon woman died in a two vehicle crash late Friday night on Highway 10.

The incident happened on the eastbound lanes of Highway 10 near the intersection of 100th Ave SE in Clear Lake Township.

The Minnesota State Patrol says a car heading west in the eastbound lanes struck a pickup just west of the intersection.

The driver of the car, a 31-year-old woman from Avon, died in the crash. The driver of the pickup, 27-year-old Dustin Gilyard of St. Cloud had non-life threatening injuries, Gilyard was taken to St. Cloud Hospital.