Avon Police Officer To Receive Federal Honor

ST. CLOUD -- Avon Police Officer Jason Falconer will be honored with another award stemming from his actions during the Crossroads Center mall stabbing back in September 2016.

The Congressional Badge of Bravery honors exceptional acts of bravery in the line of duty by federal, state and local law enforcement officers.

Falconer was off-duty shopping at the mall when he shot and killed 20-year-old Dahir Adan , who ran through the building stabbing 10 people.

The award will be presented by Senators Amy Klobuchar and Tina Smith and Congressman Tom Emmer at the St. Cloud Police Department Thursday.

Falconer was also named Officer of the Year by the Minnesota Chiefs of Police Association last year.