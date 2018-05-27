Avon Man Hurt in Crash Near Holdingford

HOLDINGFORD -- An Avon man was hurt after running over a tree that fell in the road due to high winds Sunday.

The Stearns County Sheriff's Office says 63-year-old Thomas Skudlarek was driving his motorcycle near the 15-thousand block of County Road 151 in Holding Township around 11:30 a.m. Skudlarek hit a tree that had fallen in front of him due to high winds.