Avon Family Opens First Exclusive Ice Cream Shop in Town [VIDEO]

AVON -- After hearing plenty of "please dad please" an Avon dad has opened his own ice cream shop at the wish of his kids.

Chad Moon co-owns the business, "The Scoop of Avon" with Aubrey Wester.

"It was probably our kids that really us on it. They kept saying it would be really nice to open an ice cream shop, we think it would fit well in town, there's not really any dessert places in town."

Moon says the kids kept pushing him to make it happen and finally he caved.

"I actually kept saying no because I thought they don't understand how much work it is right. Like when they ask you to get a dog and you know you want to get a dog but you know you're going to end up cleaning up and doing all of the work associated with the dog."

He says his three oldest kids love working in the shop. Even his littlest one helps out.

"Avery is our youngest she's two-years-old. She's obviously doesn't work in the business but she does do some taste testing and runs around here and creates ambiance."

One of the most difficult tasks while opening the shop was to find an ice cream supplier. After doing some research, Moon found "The Chocolate Shoppe." But ultimately it was up to the kids to make a final decision.

"We loaded all of the kids up and we headed all the way to Wisconsin and visited their manufacturing facility, tasted all of the ice cream and that's when it was clear to us that it would be the right fit for us."

The Scoop of Avon features 16 different flavors that rotate frequently. It's best seller. "This 'stuff' Just Got Serious."

"Its got cashews in it, its got caramel in it, chocolate in it, its got a little bit of everything in it."

Another popular flavor is "Superman" it combines two fruit flavors and vanilla in a swirl. Moon says this "Play-Doh" looking flavor is a hit with kids.

So far, Moon says Avon has been very welcoming and they are excited to be up and running in town.

"The community has really received us well. They've taken us in and definitely have been here for us."