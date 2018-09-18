Average Yields Expected This Harvest Season in Central MN

FOLEY -- It's been a very good growing season in central Minnesota and that's expected to lead to a good harvest here in central Minnesota.

Nathan Drewitz is a U-of-M Extension Educator for crops. He says it likely won't be a record-breaking harvest because of some early season rains.

For example, weeds are expected to keep the soybean yield in check because Drewitz says many farmers had difficulty getting their pre-emergent herbicides out on time.

And, Drewitz says the corn fields dealt with some nitrogen issues due to early rainfall in Stearns and Benton Counties.

All told, Drewitz is expecting a harvest that is average to above average.