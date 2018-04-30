Authorities Searching for Missing Forest Lake Man

FOREST LAKE -- Authorities are asking for your help in finding a missing Forest Lake man.

55-year-old Mark Kurtz was last seen at the Holiday Station on Monday of last week. His family and friends have not heard from him since and are concerned for his safety.

Kurtz is described as a white man with brown hair and brown eyes, about six feet tall and weighing 180 pounds.

His family says he has been known to visit the Carlos Avery Reserve, Dorothy Day Center and Higher Ground.