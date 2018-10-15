Authorities Searching for Missing Crosby Woman

CROSBY -- The Crow Wing County Sheriff's Office is asking for your help in finding a missing Crosby Woman.

Fifty-two-year-old Lisa Finnerty was last seen when she left her home Sunday around 11:00 p.m. No one has seen or heard from her, and authorities say recent events have left family and friends concerned for her welfare. Finnerty is described as 5'2", 160 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

She is driving a maroon 2010 Honda CRV with Minnesota plate 667 XBV. Authorities say to not engage or approach her but contact them right away if you see her.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Crow Wing County Sheriff's Office at 218-829-4749.