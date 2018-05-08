Authorities Searching for Missing Alexandria Man

ALEXANDRIA -- The Minnesota BCA is looking for the public's help in finding a missing Alexandria man.

Seventy-nine-year-old Eugene Harstad was last seen last Friday near his home. He was involved in a minor crash in the afternoon and made a series of ATM withdrawals over west central Minnesota over the weekend.

Authorities say he bought fuel in Wahpeton, North Dakota Monday morning. Harstad's phone was "pinged" in Wilkin County recently. He's driving a teal 1998 Chevy Silverado, plate number 545UUA.