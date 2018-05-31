Authorities Search for Suspect in Little Falls Burglary
LITTLE FALLS -- Authorities in Morrison County are investigating a recent burglary in Little Falls Township.
The incident happened just before 5:30 a.m. Wednesday at a home two miles southeast of Little Falls.
Sheriff Shawn Larsen says the homeowner saw a man run from his garage, get into a car and drive away.
Larsen says the suspect took a tackle box full of Rapala lures, two Abu Garcia fishing rods with Baitcaster reels and two Pflueger fishing rods with open face reels.
The vehicle is described as a black Dodge Avenger with tinted windows and a Minnesota Twins sticker on the passenger side on the truck. Larsen says the suspect is described as roughly 5' 11" to 6' 2" tall, thin build, wearing dark clothing.
If you have information regarding the vehicle and or burglary, you are asked to call the Morrison County Sheriff’s Office 320-632-9233.