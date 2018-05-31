Authorities Search for Suspect in Little Falls Burglary

LITTLE FALLS -- Authorities in Morrison County are investigating a recent burglary in Little Falls Township.

The incident happened just before 5:30 a.m. Wednesday at a home two miles southeast of Little Falls.

Sheriff Shawn Larsen says the homeowner saw a man run from his garage, get into a car and drive away.

Larsen says the suspect took a tackle box full of Rapala lures, two Abu Garcia fishing rods with Baitcaster reels and two Pflueger fishing rods with open face reels.

The vehicle is described as a black Dodge Avenger with tinted windows and a Minnesota Twins sticker on the passenger side on the truck. Larsen says the suspect is described as roughly 5' 11" to 6' 2" tall, thin build, wearing dark clothing.