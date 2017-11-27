Authorities Recover 2 Bodies, ATV From Upper Red Lake

WASKISH, Minn. (AP) _ Authorities searching for two missing anglers have recovered two bodies and an all-terrain vehicle from Upper Red Lake in northern Minnesota.

Beltrami County sheriff's officials say the bodies of a male and a female were recovered

about 3 p.m. Monday, along with a Polaris ATV. The bodies were taken to Sanford Bemidji Medical Center for positive identification by the county coroner.

Authorities earlier said a 29-year-old man from Stacy and a 29-year-old woman

from Princeton were missing after they were last seen fishing on the lake Saturday.

The two had rented a sleeper fish house from Rogers Resort through noon Sunday.

The pair did not return to the resort and the vehicle driven by one of the anglers was found still parked at the resort.