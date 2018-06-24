Authorities Probe Minneapolis Police Shooting

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) -- Authorities are investigating after Minneapolis police shot and killed a man they say was firing a handgun as he walked down a city street.

Police Chief Medaria Arradondo urged calm as news spread that the man who was shot was black. As of Sunday morning, there had been no violence or arrests.

Some witnesses disputed that the man had a gun.

Eva Watson told reporters that the man was starting to comply with officers when police shocked him with a Taser. Watson says he then started running and yelling, ``Don't shoot!'' She then heard more than a dozen shots.

Authorities say the shooting happened after two calls to 911 reported that a man was firing a handgun into the air and the ground.